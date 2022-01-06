Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Update

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MHGVY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,428. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5196 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MHGVY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

