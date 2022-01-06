Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock remained flat at $$33.65 on Wednesday. 146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

