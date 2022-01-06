AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 121.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

