Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,551,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $354.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.73.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

