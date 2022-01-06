Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Expands By 61.8%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the November 30th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYRWF. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.