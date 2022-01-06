Northeast Investment Management Buys 1,807 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $371.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $267.45 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

