Continuum Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,657,000 after buying an additional 239,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.