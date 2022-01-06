Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 589.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $103.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.76. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.52 and a 52-week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.