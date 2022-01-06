Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 826.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,213 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $396.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.10 and its 200-day moving average is $376.15. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

