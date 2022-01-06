Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

