S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after purchasing an additional 453,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $181,029,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $459.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $465.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

