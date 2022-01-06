ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.13. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

