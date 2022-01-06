John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years.
NYSE HPF opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $22.93.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
