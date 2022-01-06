John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE HPF opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.