Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

NYSE:CSL opened at $249.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $249.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.