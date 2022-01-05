American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,474 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

NYSE AEL opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.