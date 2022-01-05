FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $77,144.84 and $9.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00055073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

