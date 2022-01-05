Bank of Hawaii Has $3.03 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 119.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $245.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.76 and a 200-day moving average of $215.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

