Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.0% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $88,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after acquiring an additional 211,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $319.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.09 and a 200-day moving average of $304.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.