QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $192.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.25 and a 200-day moving average of $151.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

