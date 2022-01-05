Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lowered by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 0.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.73.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.46.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

