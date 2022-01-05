Bank of Hawaii Sells 379 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Shares of ABT opened at $135.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

