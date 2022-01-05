TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,600 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $42,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $122.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.39.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

