Dogey-Inu (DINU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $30,382.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogey-Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.50 or 0.08048707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00076548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,198.62 or 0.99926141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007471 BTC.

About Dogey-Inu

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 959,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 420,389,891,938,273 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Dogey-Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogey-Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DINUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dogey-Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogey-Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.