Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,202 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

