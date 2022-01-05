Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives GBX 227.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 227.14 ($3.06).

CNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. lowered their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.30) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.90) to GBX 225 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

In related news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.56), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($246,303.60).

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 193.08 ($2.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of £960.57 million and a PE ratio of -7.66. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 252.65 ($3.40). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 186.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 175.31.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.