Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 7,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE GFI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. 6,922,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,929. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

