H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HCYT stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.86. H-CYTE has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

