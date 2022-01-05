Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Up 36.7% in December

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,200 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the November 30th total of 412,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $970,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMR stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,854. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $648.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

AMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

