Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Short Interest Up 74.1% in December

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the November 30th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 500.5 days.

OTCMKTS RCPUF remained flat at $$13.97 on Wednesday. Recipe Unlimited has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

RCPUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Recipe Unlimited from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

