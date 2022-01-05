Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Short Interest Update

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the November 30th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 194.0 days.

RHUHF remained flat at $$33.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHUHF. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

