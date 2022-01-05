Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the November 30th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RTBRF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $11.19.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile
