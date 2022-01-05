Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the November 30th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTBRF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It operates franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function. The company was founded on March 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

