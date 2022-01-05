Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $327.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.94. The stock had a trading volume of 671,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $323.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.84 and a 200 day moving average of $277.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

