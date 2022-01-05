Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

