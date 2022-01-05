$406.81 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to post $406.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.00 million. Nutanix posted sales of $346.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,211 shares of company stock worth $10,059,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,210,000 after purchasing an additional 601,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,155,000 after acquiring an additional 283,965 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,460,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,666,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,830. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.57.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.