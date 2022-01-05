PANTHEON X Hits Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One PANTHEON X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. PANTHEON X has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PANTHEON X

PANTHEON X (CRYPTO:XPN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PANTHEON X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PANTHEON X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

