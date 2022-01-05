StrongHands (SHND) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $378,957.20 and approximately $11.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,511,130,696 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

