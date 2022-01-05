Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Avaya posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

In other news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $764,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Avaya by 16.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 30.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. 1,408,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,718. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. Avaya has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

