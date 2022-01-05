$768.89 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce sales of $768.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $792.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.80 million. Twilio posted sales of $548.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.46.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,070 shares of company stock worth $24,182,490. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $15.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

