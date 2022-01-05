$11.17 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce sales of $11.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.10 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $51.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 million to $51.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

SLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495 in the last ninety days. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,808. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $959.25 million, a P/E ratio of 103.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

