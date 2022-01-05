Financial Survey: GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GigaMedia and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -49.16% -5.26% -4.86% Grom Social Enterprises -129.27% -52.51% -36.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GigaMedia and Grom Social Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GigaMedia and Grom Social Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $6.88 million 3.60 -$1.29 million ($0.26) -8.62 Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 3.66 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

GigaMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Summary

GigaMedia beats Grom Social Enterprises on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

