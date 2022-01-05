Short Interest in Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Rises By 325.9%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 325.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LPSIF remained flat at $$0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Legend Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Legend Power Systems to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Legend Power Systems, Inc engages in the business of assembling, marketing, and sale of a patented device that saves electrical energy. The firm’s patented device, SmartGATE, enables dynamic power management of a commercial or industrial building. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on June 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

