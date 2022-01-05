Short Interest in Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Expands By 300.0%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGDEY remained flat at $$312.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105. Kingdee International Software Group has a fifty-two week low of $272.80 and a fifty-two week high of $523.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.80.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

