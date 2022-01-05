Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Update

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,000 shares, an increase of 355.0% from the November 30th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,111.7 days.

OTCMKTS MARZF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 10,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. Marston’s has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MARZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

