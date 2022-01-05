Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $128.00

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$128.00 and last traded at C$128.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$127.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$125.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$121.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$718.79 million and a P/E ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

