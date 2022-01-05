Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the November 30th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRO. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JRO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 232,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,882. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

