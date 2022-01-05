Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Up 71.3% in December

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the November 30th total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITRN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,103. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $621.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

