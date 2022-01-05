Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Update

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAC. Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 1,341,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 714,650 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 505,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 304,971 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 765.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 263,812 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,136,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malacca Straits Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,125. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

