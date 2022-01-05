Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Rises By 94.3%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LVHD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 82,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,178. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVHD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000.

