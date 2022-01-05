Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells $14,535.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $14,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CDMO stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.31. 617,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,491. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.32 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at $2,093,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 4,603.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 273,453 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at $7,369,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

