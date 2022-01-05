DMM: Governance Price Down 10.8% This Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $520,757.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

